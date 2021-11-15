Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $4.96 on Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $13.53 million and approximately $130,722.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00007757 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00070613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00073308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00094871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,235.99 or 1.00478978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,536.73 or 0.07096428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.