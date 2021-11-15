IDT (NYSE:IDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.94

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.94 and last traded at $65.68, with a volume of 251581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.20.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 43.25% and a net margin of 6.66%.

In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $222,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 5,774.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

