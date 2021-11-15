IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 10,420 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $113.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.51. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.