IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,001,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQD opened at $132.98 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.71.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

