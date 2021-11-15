IFP Advisors Inc Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,663,000. Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,961,000 after purchasing an additional 128,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $164.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $166.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.