IFP Advisors Inc Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

