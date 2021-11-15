IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after buying an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 124,004 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,340,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 577,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 959,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,705,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,045,000 after purchasing an additional 453,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.92 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.