IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 193.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,246 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 932,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after acquiring an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $120.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

