IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.06.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $372.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $375.15. The stock has a market cap of $393.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.41%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

