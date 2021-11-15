IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after acquiring an additional 717,546 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,441,000 after acquiring an additional 559,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,173,000 after acquiring an additional 361,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 348,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,745,000.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $23.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%.

