IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $529.14 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $386.44 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

