ILCOIN (ILC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.85 Million

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar. ILCOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $41,977.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,761,217,657 coins and its circulating supply is 807,521,237 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

