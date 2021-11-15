Illuvium (ILV) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $718.02 million and approximately $37.59 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $1,117.45 or 0.01751770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00070888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00073708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00095944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,536.24 or 0.07111244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,685.27 or 0.99836280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,551 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.