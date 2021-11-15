IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.72% of IMAX worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,643,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 304,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 280,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of IMAX opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.58.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

