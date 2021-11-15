ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.27

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 16832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 14,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $149,786.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,030.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

