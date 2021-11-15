ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.13% of ImmunoGen worth $28,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 346,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.22.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.