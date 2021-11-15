Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Update

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the October 14th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPGGF traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,485. Imperium Group Global has a 12-month low of 0.95 and a 12-month high of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 1.65.

Imperium Group Global Company Profile

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

