indie Semiconductor, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

INDI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $14.62 on Monday. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 3,181,687 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

