indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading 5.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. indie Semiconductor traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.43. 42,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,005,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

INDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,567,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

