Ink Achieves Market Cap of $656,485.15 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $656,485.15 and approximately $21,385.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00070389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00095304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,942.37 or 1.00575095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.07 or 0.07108057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.