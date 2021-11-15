Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $286.44

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $286.44 and last traded at $286.21, with a volume of 171478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $279.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.12.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,457 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 161.8% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.