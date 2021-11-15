Insider Buying: Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Acquires 5,400 Shares of Stock

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Robert J. Hombach bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $2.31. 133,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,782. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 39.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $156.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

