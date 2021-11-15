Insider Buying: Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Acquires 3,514 Shares of Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer acquired 3,514 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $19,959.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UEPS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.47. 26,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,056. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $311.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

