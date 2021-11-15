Insider Selling: eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CRO Sells 4,181 Shares of Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $122,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 782,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,238. The stock has a market cap of $724.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,546,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in eHealth by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 33,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,949,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

