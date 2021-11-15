Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director Sells 20,650 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director David Eugene Russell sold 20,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $434,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Eugene Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, David Eugene Russell sold 65,931 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $1,398,396.51.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.12. 876,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,678. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.79.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

