Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) versus Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Financial Analysis

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Insight Enterprises and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $110.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Insight Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Insight Enterprises is more favorable than Onion Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 2.30% 17.39% 5.49% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Onion Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.44 $172.64 million $5.77 18.28 Onion Global $584.01 million 0.95 $32.13 million N/A N/A

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Onion Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers solutions such as supply chain optimization, connected workforce, cloud and data center transformation, and digital innovation. Insight Enterprises was founded by Eric J. Crown and Timothy A. Crown in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Onion Global Company Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

