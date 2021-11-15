Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Daniel D. Herink Sells 3,197 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $119.26. The company had a trading volume of 90,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,645. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,445,000 after buying an additional 542,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,466,000 after buying an additional 199,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,762,000 after buying an additional 65,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,982,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,409,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

