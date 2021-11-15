Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 685.9% from the October 14th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 26.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IINN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

