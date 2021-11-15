Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading Down 5%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s stock price dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.09 and last traded at $30.09. Approximately 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 217,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

INTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $164,000.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

