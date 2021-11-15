Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 401.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,835 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NTLA opened at $132.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 2.03. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $15,018,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock valued at $39,297,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

