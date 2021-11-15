Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.23 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

IPAR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 70,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,647. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

