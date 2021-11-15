Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.94 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.42. 70,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,647. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

