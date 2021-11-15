Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.22 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

IPAR has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

IPAR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 70,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

