International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Money Express.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $1,244,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,094.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,193,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $646.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

