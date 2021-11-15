Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $8.09 billion and $355.94 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $44.38 or 0.00072626 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00068804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00094985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,207.68 or 1.00164961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,309.07 or 0.07051699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00020790 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,726,741 coins and its circulating supply is 182,252,595 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.