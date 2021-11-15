Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITPOF stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.95. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.56%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.