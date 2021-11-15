Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITPOF. CIBC boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.56%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

