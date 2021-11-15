Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Raised to C$40.50 at National Bank Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$40.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITPOF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITPOF traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.95. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.