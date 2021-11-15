Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Reduced by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.91.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $634.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.72 and a 1 year high of $631.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.