Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.58% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,029,000 after buying an additional 707,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,062,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,994,000 after purchasing an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,311,000 after purchasing an additional 192,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $97.72 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

