Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Bought by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $18,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 426,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 217,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $72.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.07. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

