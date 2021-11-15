Invesco Ltd. Acquires 236,492 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.26% of Sun Life Financial worth $79,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after buying an additional 171,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after buying an additional 2,256,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,953,000 after buying an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,608,000 after buying an additional 103,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF opened at $56.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

