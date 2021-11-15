Invesco Ltd. Acquires 719,453 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 719,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Scientific Games worth $68,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $71.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

