Invesco Ltd. Acquires 781,674 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 9.12% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $66,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $784.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.80 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. On average, analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

