Invesco Ltd. Acquires 8,045 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.93% of Ryder System worth $76,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $88.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.92.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on R. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

