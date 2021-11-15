Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 833,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.28% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $70,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $7,153,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after buying an additional 89,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI opened at $65.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.81.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

