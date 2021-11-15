Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Universal Display worth $66,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,990,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $172.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

