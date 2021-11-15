Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.98% of Mercury General worth $71,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,808,000 after buying an additional 51,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury General by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,787,000 after buying an additional 300,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 432,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,254,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:MCY opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

