Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Unity Software worth $65,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $27,468,357.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,093,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,840,473.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,224,416 shares of company stock worth $161,116,989. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $196.65 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $196.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.99.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

