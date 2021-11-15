Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.27% of Varonis Systems worth $78,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 96.1% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 215,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $1,328,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 107,984.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 227.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 140,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $61.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.18. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

